pickup

$37.69

adjustable 5-point harness

side impact protection

removable cup holder

machine-washable seat pad

Walmart offers the Cosco Scenera Next DLX Convertible Car Seat in River Run for. Choose in-storeto drop it to. That's $17 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it for $3 less in September.) It can be used in the rear-facing position from 5 to 40 lbs. or forward-facing from 22 to 40 lbs. Features include: