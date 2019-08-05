New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Cosco Finale 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat
$35 $50
free shipping w/$35

Walmart offers the Cosco Finale 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat in Braided Twine for $34.69. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15. Buy Now

Features
  • 5-point safety harness for children up to 65 lbs.
  • transitions to a belt-positioning booster seat for children up to 100 lbs.
  • Model: BC110EJP
