Walmart offers the Cosco Finale 2-in-1 Booster Car Seat in Braided Twine for $34.69. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. That's $5 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3 Sprouts Kids' Toy Chest in Sheep or Hippo for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Munchkin 4-Piece Cleaning Brush Set for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Chicco Mini Bravo Lightweight Stroller in Mulberry for $75 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $25. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
