eBay · 1 hr ago
Corsair Pro Wired RGB Gaming Bundle
$90 $160
free shipping

That's $39 less than buying each item separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard
  • Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse
  • MM100 mouse pad
  • Void Pro headset
  • Model: CH-9226515-NA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Accessories eBay Corsair
Popularity: 3/5
