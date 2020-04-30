Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Corsair K95 RGB Cherry MX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$130 $160
free shipping

Save $70 on making sure that the next time you're typing "DealNews.com" into your address bar, everyone in a 6-mile radius will hear it. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 6 one-touch hot keys
  • 18 programmable G-keys
  • Cherry MX Speed mechanical switches
  • palm rest
  • Model: CH-9127014-NA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Keyboards eBay Corsair
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register