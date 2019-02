Newegg offers the Corsair CX Series CX450 450W 80+ Bronze Power Supply for $39.99. Apply coupon code "22WCPC8" at checkout and redeem this $20 mail-in rebate to cut that to. Withthat's the best price we could find by $29. It features four SATA connectors, 6+2-pin PCIe connector, and 120mm fan. Deal ends February 28.