2.5- & 1.5-quart oval bakers w/ glass & plastic lids

2 x 15-oz. oval side dishes

2 x 4-oz. ramekins

Ending today, Macy's offers the Corningware 10-Piece Bakeware Set in French White for $29.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $37, although we saw it for $3 less in October. It includes: