New
Macy's · 43 mins ago
CorningWare Cornflower 4-Piece Measuring Bowl Set
$9 $22
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the CorningWare Cornflower 4-Piece Measuring Bowl Set for $12.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $9.09. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Deal ends June 10. Buy Now
Features
  • includes 1/4-cup, 1/3-cup, 1/2-cup, and 1-cup measuring bowls
  • BPA-free
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code " FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's CorningWare
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register