New
Ends Today
Macy's · 40 mins ago
CorningWare Cornflower 4-Piece Measuring Bowl Set
$8 $22
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the CorningWare Cornflower 4-Piece Measuring Bowl Set for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10/95 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention of a shipped unit a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $5.) Buy Now

Features
  • includes 1/4-cup, 1/3-cup, 1/2-cup, and 1-cup measuring bowls
  • BPA-free
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's CorningWare
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register