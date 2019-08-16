- Create an Account or Login
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Corkcicle Classic 16-oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler in Gloss Navy or Copper for $21.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $17.59. Plus, you'll bag $3.40 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find today by $3, although it was pennies less a week ago.
Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Target still offers it for $5.40 with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Yofidra Direct via Amazon offers its Yofidra Soap Dispenser Extension Tube Kit for $24.98. Coupon code "UOZSGG8M" drops the price to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the American Metalcraft 1-oz. Ladle for $1.19 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $10.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
