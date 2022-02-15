That's $5 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $25 get free shipping.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and pre-heated oven safe
- holds 10 ounces
Expires 2/15/2022
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors and patterns (Traditional Blue & Yellow pictured).
- not for use in a microwave
- dishwasher-safe (top-rack only)
- Model: NN2281/NN0879/TT4049-BWP
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Macy's
- four dinner plates, four salad plates, four soup bowls, and four mugs
- dishwasher and microwave safe
- porcelain
Most major retailers charge around $50 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9.5" dinner plates, 7.25" dessert plates, 7" bowls, 12-oz. mugs
- service for 4
- Model: 102539.16RM
That is $30 off the list price, and a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Matte Grey at this price.
- four 10.5” dinner plates
- four 8” dessert plates
- four 6” (26.5-oz.) bowls
- microwave and dishwasher safe
- Model: 114388.12RM
Save on almost 250 pieces, with prices starting from $69. Stock includes coffee tables, office chairs, patio chairs, armchairs, and fire pits. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversized shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Picket House Furnishings Kahlil End Table for $109 ($97 low).
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket for $26 ($49 off).
It's $207 under list and an excellent price for a men's knee-length parka/puffer from a major brand. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Tie Dye (pictured), Navy, or Black.
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
