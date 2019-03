Walmart offers the Corelle Livingware Splendor 16-Piece Dinnerware Set for. Pad your orderto bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. It includes four dinner plates, four bread and butter plates, four soup/cereal bowls, and four mugs.