Corelle Round Winter Frost White Bowl for $3

Use coupon code "FRIEND" to save $4 off list. (It's also about a buck less than you'd pay at Walmart.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 16-oz.
- stackable
- dishwasher-, microwave-, refrigerator-, and pre-heated oven-safe
Target charges $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- microwave- and oven-safe
- break- and chip-resistant
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Oneida
- Shipping adds $9.99 or orders over $99 ship for free.
- includes 10.5" dinner plate, 8.5" salad plate, 6.25" bread plate, 10-oz. mug, and 6" saucer
Save on a range on dinnerware in Butterfly Meadow patterns including complete service sets, travel mugs, canisters, glasses, table clothes, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lenox Butterfly Meadow Blue 4-Piece Place Setting for $42.99 (a low by $17).
Tired of looking at the same old cups and plates? Update your mealtimes with a range of discounted dinnerware, flatware, glassware, and crystal. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Click “Tableware and Summer Decor" in the "Savings by Category" banner to see these deals.
- Pictured is the Gibson Home Modern Times 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for $22.26 (low by $8).
That's a total savings of $12, after factoring in the free shipping deal. (Shipping would normally add $6.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- Need more? You can also get an 8-pack for $26.65 via pickup (or free shipping with $45). That drops the price from $4 per bowl to $3.
- Available in Ivory.
- 6" diameter & 3.7" deep
- different geometric and embossed pattern on each bowl
- reactive glaze
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: HL352781
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register