Macy's · 48 mins ago
Corelle Livingware Winter Frost 18-Piece Dinnerware Set
$52 $75
free shipping

Coupon code "FRIEND" drops the price – you'd pay $4 more for a very similar set at Wayfair. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • service for 6 w/ 10.25" dinner plates, 6.75" salad plates, 18 oz. soup/cereal bowls
  • microwave, dishwasher and oven-safe
  • Vitrelle glass
  • Code "FRIEND"
Dinnerware Macy's Corelle
