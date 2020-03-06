Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Corelle Livingware Classic 10.25" Dinner Plate 6-Pack
$19
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Winter Frost White.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • The 8.5" Lunch Plate 6-Pack is $15.64 ($1 off) via in-store pickup discount.
Features
  • microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe
  • chip-resistant
  • Model: 1107731
