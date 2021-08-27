Corelle Dinnerware Sale at Macy's: Up to 60% off + extra 30% off

Coupon code "ULTIMATE" chops an extra 30% off an already-discounted selection of Corelle dinnerware. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Corelle Vivid White 8-Piece Lunch/Dinner Set for $34.99 after discount ($15 off)
That's a savings of 50% off list and $5 less than Home Depot charges for the 4-piece set. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- includes 8 earthenware bowls, each with a hand-decorated design
- measures 5.8" in diameter and 3.1" deep, with a 16-oz. capacity
- dishwasher- and microwave-safe
- Model: MAT06
That's the best price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- four 10.3" dinner plates
- four 8.3" salad plates
- four 6-oz. bowls
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 3498WH795B1V32
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9 shipping fee.
- 4 each of 10.5" dinner plates, 8.3" salad bowls, and 5.3" cereal bowls
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 985105504M
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although it's at least $49 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- includes 4 each of 10.5" dinner plates, 8" salad plates, 7.8" soup bowls, 5.5" bowls, and 13-oz. mugs
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 985115302M
Shop over 22,000 discounted items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart Graphix Classic Stainless Steel 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $99.99 ($60 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Accessories start at $9, shirts at $30, and pants at $30. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Wrinkle Free Stretch Dress Shirt for $29.99 (about $20 less than other stores charge.)
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $74 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Orange Tea or Surf
- Pad a few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping,
- you can search "12360767" to view it in Forged Iron.
Need to pad your order at Macy's over $25 for free shipping? These masks might fit the bill. They're also $15 off. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Skulls/Camo/Solids) pictured.
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
Sign In or Register