Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2019 Video Editor
$25 $50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2000+ effects, filters, & transitions
  • 50 video tracks
  • 8 audio tracks
