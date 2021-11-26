shop.coredy.com · 43 mins ago
$354 $590
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BFCM40OFF21" to get the best price we could find by $86. Buy Now at shop.coredy.com
Features
- self emptying station
- app and voice control
- 4L dust bag
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Godcrystal Sweeping Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$40 $133
free shipping
Apply coupon code "705J2GCZ" for a savings of $93. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xumming via Amazon.
Features
- Large wheels roll over carpets and climb over door ledges
- Two sweeping brushes in front
- Utilizes suction cleaning rather than roller brush
- Absorbent cloth along the bottom gently polishes your floor
- Smart sensor avoids collisions
Belk · 2 days ago
Mahli 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
$25 $100
pickup
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
Features
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Amazon · 6 days ago
Samsung Jetbot Robotic Mop
$198 $300
free shipping
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$72 $135
free shipping
Clip the $10 off coupon and apply coupon code "LRGNGGYQ" to drop the price $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and to a total savings $63. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Airrobo Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 2,600Pa suction
- app controlled
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- runs up to 140 minutes per full charge
- Model: P10
