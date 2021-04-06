New
Macy's · 23 mins ago
Core Home Over-the-Sink Collapsible Colander
$17 $43
free shipping w/ $25

Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Green or Red.
  • Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Features
  • nonslip handles
  • expandable design
  • made of polypropylene
  • measures 15.35" L x 10.23" W x 1.77" H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register