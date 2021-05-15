Core Home 12" Pluto Aluminum Forged Speckle Interior Frypan for $14
New
Nordstrom Rack · 54 mins ago
Core Home 12" Pluto Aluminum Forged Speckle Interior Frypan
$14 $38
free shipping w/ $89

That's a savings of $24 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
Features
  • measures about 18.9" x 12.1" x 3.9"
  • wood handle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cookware Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register