Factoring in the Bonus Bucks, it's $30 below the next best price we could find and made on a smaller scale for those with smaller body size. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- The Bonus Bucks will arrive by email within 24 hours of purchase and expire 60 days after issuance.
- mahogany back and sides
- fan-braced mahogany top
- 19 frets
- composite bridge and bone saddle
- polyurethane finish
-
Expires 10/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Assuming you use the Bonus Bucks, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- mahogany body and sides; rosewood fingerboard
- includes a clip-on digital tuner; chord/lesson book; strings, picks, gig bag
- Model: 03900
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, studio monitors, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the Used Squier Paranormal Toronado Electric Guitar for $343.99 ($86 less than a new one).
- A 90-day Sweetwater Used Gear Guarantee applies.
Shop a selection of 3,000 items. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Condition varies by item. Some have been lightly used and are practically new, while others show more signs of wear. Sweetwater backs these items with a 2-year warranty.
- Pictured is the DW Carbon Fiber Snare Drum for $820.71 ($91 off).
Shop discounted guitars, effects, and accessories from D'Angelico, JHS, D'Addario, Ernie Ball, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Save on any audio equipment, software, keyboards, musical instruments, and bundle packs you can think of, with accessories starting from as low as $2. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Pictured is the PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio USB 2.0 Hardware/Software Recording Bundle for $199.95 ($50 off).
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- no latency
- sagging control
- headphone output
- bionic Spirit Tone Generator
- unfiltered line output
- Model: SPIRITNANO/VIN
That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- sitka spruce top; mahogany laminate back and sides
- Martin X-bracing
- hardwood neck and fingerboard
- includes a gig bag
- Model: 000-X2
Counting the Bonus Bucks, that's a total savings of $200 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Onboard tuner keeps you in tune
- Nylon strings
- Spruce top
- Sapele back and sides
- Nyatoh neck
- Model: AEG50N
Sign In or Register