Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coral Coast Guthrie Wood Raised Planter with Trellis
$53 $169
free shipping

That's $116 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Hayneedle via Walmart.
  • measures 40"L x 18"W x 64"H
  • 2 drainage holes
  • made of steel & China Fir wood
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
