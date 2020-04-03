Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coral Coast Guthrie Corrugated Metal & Wood Raised Garden Bed
$115 $160
free shipping

That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Hayneedle via Walmart.
Features
  • measures 48" x 24" x 12"
  • made of China Fir wood and corrugated steel
  • raised base
  • Model: YHD160603003
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
