Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coral Coast Del Rey Double Chaise Lounge w/ Canopy
$145 $376
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by Hayneedle via Walmart.
  • measures 79" x 78" x 57.25"
  • steel frame w/ mocha powder-coat finish
  • 500-lbs. weight capacity
  • Published 1 hr ago
