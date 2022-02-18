New
Copper Compression · 15 mins ago
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $50
Get huge savings on copper-infused recovery and support items, including sleeves, braces, tights, tees, face masks, and more. Shop Now at Copper Compression
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
4 days ago
Covid19 At-Home Tests
4 tests for free
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
Tips
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Disposable Face Mask 100-Pack
$9.99 $150
free shipping w/ Prime
At 10 cents each, that's a great price for masks with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3-layer filter
- ear loop closure
- Model: FFP2NR
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Tylenol Cold or Sinus Product
free w/ rebate
free shipping w/ Prime
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
Features
- take care of colds before they start
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Eahthni Electric Toothbrush
$8.99 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "80CCBSPO" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by PuTianShiLiGuanMaoYiYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
Features
- 5 modes
- timer
- IPX7 waterproof
