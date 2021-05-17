Coors Seltzer 12-Pack: Free after rebate
New
Ends Today
39 mins ago
Coors Seltzer 12-Pack
Free after rebate

In honor of Tax Day, Coors Seltzer will "write off" your purchase of a 12-pack through a rebate. Shop Now

Tips
  • You'll need to provide your phone number to receive a text with instructions and a link to upload your receipt.
Features
  • valid in select states
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor
Tax Day Freebies Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register