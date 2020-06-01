Personalize your DealNews Experience
Get a Coors Light Bottle or Can 6-Pack for free in select states (up to $10.99 max value) or 50% off in many other states when you make purchase at a local store and redeem this rebate using your smartphone. Shop Now
If you are looking forward to that nice glass of wine or scotch at the end of a long day and you are running low, now is the time to order from Wine Chateau. They are offering a huge selection of wines and liquors and throwing in free shipping. That's an average savings of $35. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
Save 10% when you mix and match six or more wines. Shop Now
Save on a selection of wines ranging from the light bodied red Pinot Noir to the crisp notes of a Chardonnay. Whatever your preference, you're sure to find something to please your palate. Shop Now at Wine.com
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
