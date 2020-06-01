Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
53 mins ago
Coors Light Beer 6-Pack
$0 after mobile rebate in select states

Get a Coors Light Bottle or Can 6-Pack for free in select states (up to $10.99 max value) or 50% off in many other states when you make purchase at a local store and redeem this rebate using your smartphone. Shop Now

Tips
  • Open this deal on your smartphone to redeem the rebate. (You'll use your phone's camera to take a picture of your store reciept.)
  • On non-mobile devices, enter your mobile number when prompted to send a link to your smartphone via text.
  • Rebate period: 4/28/2020 - 6/1/2020. Receipt must be submitted by 6/15/2020 or before $1,000,000 in redemptions are claimed (whichever comes first).
  • You must be 21 years or older to make this purchase and redeem the rebate.
Features
  • 100% off purchase states: - AK, AZ, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, KS, MA, MS, MT, NE, NV, NM, NY, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, WI, and WY
  • 50% off purchase states: CA, CO, IL, IA, ME, MD, MI, MN, NH, NJ, OH, PA, VT, VA, and WA
  • Excluded states: AL, AR, HI, IN, KY, LA, MO, NC, TX, UT, and WV
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/1/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Beer, Wine, Liquor
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register