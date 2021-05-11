Coolpad Legacy Brisa 32GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile for $60

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa: SDM6125
- 6.53" TFT LCD screen
- 3GB RAM/32GB w/ support for up to 128GB microSD card
- 16+5MP rear camera; 16MP front selfie camera
- Android 10
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we've seen, and $85 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00469-US
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Boost Mobile takes 90% off its Boost Mobile GSM SIM Kit, resulting in a price of $0.99. That's a savings of $9. With free shipping (a $5 value), you save a total of $14 while trying out the 5G network of a very low-cost cell service provider. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- plans start at $10/mo
- try Boost's 5G network
- compatible with most Unlocked GSM Android and iOS Phones
That's half what you'd pay for an unlocked model and a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 6.8" 2460x1080 display
- MediaTek Helio P35 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM; 64GB storage
- 13MP rear and front cameras
- Android 10
Save on over 20 phone models from Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 ($80 off).
That's a savings of $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
Sign In or Register