Coolpad Legacy Brisa 32GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile for $60
Coolpad Legacy Brisa 32GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile
$60 $160
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa: SDM6125
  • 6.53" TFT LCD screen
  • 3GB RAM/32GB w/ support for up to 128GB microSD card
  • 16+5MP rear camera; 16MP front selfie camera
  • Android 10
