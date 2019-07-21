New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Cooler Master MasterPulse Headset
$30
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Cooler Master MasterPulse Headset for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now

Features
  • 44mm drivers
  • customizable side panels
  • inline controls
  • hidden microphone in the ear cup
  • Model: SGH-4700-KKTA1
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Accessories B&H Photo Video Cooler Master
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register