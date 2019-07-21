Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Cooler Master MasterPulse Headset for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- 44mm drivers
- customizable side panels
- inline controls
- hidden microphone in the ear cup
- Model: SGH-4700-KKTA1
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for free. (Click "Claim Now" to initially get three months; once you've had an active Twitch Prime for 60 days, you can then claim another nine months.) That's a savings of $20 off the yearly price. Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits. Some exclusions apply.
Note: After your 12 months, you'll automatically be billed for another year at the regular price unless you cancel the membership.
Greatlevel via Amazon offers the Greatlevel Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Mic in several colors (Blue pictured) from $19.49. Clip the 5% off coupon where available on the product page and apply coupon code "BFP2QWPS" to cut the starting price to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- 3.5mm connector with Y splitter
- adjustable padded headband
- 40mm drivers
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable lumbar support
- full swivel
- height adjustment
Amazon offers Prime members its AmazonBasics Gaming Headset in Black And Green for $13.54 with free shipping. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-way communication headset for gaming
- compatible with PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4 and more
- flexible unidirectional microphone
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Geko S200 Starlit 1296p Dash Camera, bundled with a 16GB microSD card, for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now
- 1728x1296 resolution at 30fps
- 2" LCD display
- 140° field of view
- night vision
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
Sign In or Register