Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Coolbox 17.75-Quart Entertainment Cooler with Bluetooth Speakers in several colors (Blue pictured) for $249.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $209.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 2 USB charging ports
  • holds up to 22 cans
  • telescoping handle
  • digital clock
  • bottle opener
  • tablet/smartphone stand
  • Model: CB300