Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Coolbox 17.75-Quart Entertainment Cooler w/ Bluetooth Speakers
$189
free shipping

Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Coolbox 17.75-Quart Entertainment Cooler with Bluetooth Speakers in several colors (Blue pictured) for $229.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $189. With free shipping, that's $21 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $31. Buy Now

Features
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 2 USB charging ports
  • 22-can capacity
  • telescoping handle
  • digital clock
  • bottle opener
  • tablet/smartphone stand
  • Model: CB8147
  • Code "HOME20"
