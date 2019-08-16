Personalize your DealNews Experience
Area Trend via Rakuten offers the Coolbox 17.75-Quart Entertainment Cooler with Bluetooth Speakers in several colors (Blue pictured) for $229.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $189. With free shipping, that's $21 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $31. Buy Now
Evoland Direct via Amazon offers its Evoland Ultralight Camping Sleeping Pad for in Blue or Green for $29.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "IQUNBXZR" to drop the price to $12. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from June, $18 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Monicater-us via Amazon offers the Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod in Blue or Black with prices starting at $15.99. Coupon code "QQY10096" drops that starting price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Old Timer Splinter Carvin' 6" Traditional Folding Whittling Knife for $15.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada ST4000 8BB Fishing Reel for $25.99. Coupon code "LJX10520" cuts that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Contigo 24-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Licorice for $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Big Game 20-Foot Stick Ladder for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two BestOffice Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chairs for $85.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $68.79. With $3 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw a pair for $5 less in April. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless Li-Ion Compact Brushless Drill Driver Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $15.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price has dropped to $290.22. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
