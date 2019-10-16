New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit
$19 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge at least $25. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5 designs
  • decorates up to 125 nails
  • includes kid-safe blue and purple nail polishes and top coat
