Walmart offers the Cool Living 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote in White for $218 with free shipping. That's $56 under the lowest price we could find for any Cool Living 8,000 BTU portable AC elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • programmable digital thermostat
  • 24-hour programmable clock timer
  • 3-speed fan
  • 86-pint evaporative dehumidifier
  • LCD remote control
  • Model: CLPC8000