New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$147 $200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool-Living 6,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $147 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- cool small rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer with sleep & auto mode
- washable and reusable air filter
- remote control
- Model: CL-CLYW-18C1A
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
$216
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $216 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display and remote
- cools up to 550 square feet
- programmable 24-hour timer
- multiple cooling and fan modes
- Model: CL-CLYW-30C1A
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$195 $300
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished LG 8,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $234.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $194.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. (For further comparison, most merchants charge $100 more.) Buy Now
Features
- includes window installation kit with hose
- 2-speed fan
- digital LED electronic touch controls
- 24-hour on/off timer
- remote control
- Model: LP0818WNR
Walmart · 1 day ago
Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
$339 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White for $339 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $60. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon offers it for the same price
Features
- digital LCD display with touch controls
- dehumidification of up to 70 pints per 24 hours
- covers up to 450 sq. ft.
- Model: MN10CESWW
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$131 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: The price increased to $131. Buy Now
Update: The price increased to $131. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Walmart · 6 days ago
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register