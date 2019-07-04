New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cool Living 6,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner
$147 $200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool-Living 6,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $147 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
  • cool small rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
  • 24-hour timer with sleep & auto mode
  • washable and reusable air filter
  • remote control
  • Model: CL-CLYW-18C1A
