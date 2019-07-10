New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cool Living 5,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$122
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 5,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $122 with free shipping. That's $7 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $47. Buy Now
Features
  • manual controls
  • slide-out filter access
  • multi-directional vents
  • eco-friendly R410A refrigerant
  • quick install window kit for 23" to 26" window openings
  • up to 150-square foot cooling area
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Walmart Cool Living
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register