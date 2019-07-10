New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$122
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 5,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $122 with free shipping. That's $7 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $47. Buy Now
Features
- manual controls
- slide-out filter access
- multi-directional vents
- eco-friendly R410A refrigerant
- quick install window kit for 23" to 26" window openings
- up to 150-square foot cooling area
Details
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cool Living 6,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner
$147 $200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool-Living 6,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $147 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- cool small rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer with sleep & auto mode
- washable and reusable air filter
- remote control
- Model: CL-CLYW-18C1A
Amazon · 6 days ago
Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner
$420 $699
free shipping
LiBaiJia via Amazon offers the Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $279 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Cools areas of up to 500 square feet
- Remote control
- Washable filter
- Four operating modes
- Model: KYR-32/02A
Walmart · 4 days ago
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Walmart · 2 wks ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $44. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
