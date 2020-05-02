Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Belk · 44 mins ago
Cooks Tools Utensil Tray
$9 $26
free shipping w/ beauty item

It's $4 under what you'd pay for a similar utensil tray at Amazon or Kmart. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • It's available in Lime.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start around $4) or opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more also bag free shipping.)
Features
  • measures 16" x 13" x 2"
  • plastic
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Belk
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register