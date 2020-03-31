Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 1 hr ago
Cooks Tools Stainless Steel 21-Piece Prep Set
$19 $25
free shipping w/ beauty item

Excluding padding, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at $3.19) to bag free shipping, or pad your order to over $25 to also bag free shipping.
  • Apply coupon code "SPECIALSAVINGS" to get this discount.
Features
  • 4.7-quart mixing bowl with plastic lid
  • 2.6-quart mixing bowl with plastic lid
  • 1.5-quart mixing bowl with plastic lid
  • 1-quart mixing bowl with plastic lid
  • colander
  • 4 prep bowls
  • 4 measuring spoons
  • 4 measuring cups
  • Code "SPECIALSAVINGS"
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Kitchen
