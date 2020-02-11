Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 1 hr ago
Cooks Tools Oven-to-Table Scalloped Casserole Baker with Lid
$18 $46
free shipping w/ beauty

That's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk

  • Pickup in-store to save $8.95 on shipping, or pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping.
  • available in several colors (Sea Salt pictured)
  • microwave & oven safe
  • ceramic
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
