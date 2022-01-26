New
Belk · 51 mins ago
$35
free shipping w/ $59
Save up to $135 off a selection of cookware sets. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. Orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Cooks Tools 19-Piece Cookware Set for $35 ($135 off).
Macy's · 1 day ago
Sedona Pro 13.5" Carbon Steel Wok
$18 $60
pickup
This is the lowest price we found by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- nonstick
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Single-Burner Reversible Grill/Griddle
$25 $47
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a savings of $22 off list and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Tayama 4-Quart Stainless Steel Shabu Hot Pot w/ Divider & 3 Ladles
$30 $36
pickup
Get that healthy cooking kicked off this new year with a pot that's $6 off. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 of more.
- 400°F max temperature
- food grade 304-stainless steel
- heat-resistant handles
- Model: TG-28CR
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids
$26 $64
free shipping
That's $8 under our July mention, and a current low by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1-1/2-quart bowl
- 3-quart bowl
- 5-quart bowl
- dishwasher-, refrigerator-, and freezer-safe
- Model: CTG-00-SMB
Belk · 2 wks ago
Bedding at Belk
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $59
Save on comforters, sheets, quilts, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Homestead Fashions Microfiber Sheet Set from $10 ($15 off)
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Belk · 1 hr ago
Cabana by Crown & Ivy Women's Quilted Woobie Jacket
$20 $60
pickup
It's $40 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- In Jade/Grey or Pink/Black.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love this brand and these colors are very on trend. Plus, at $20, every woman needs it."
Belk · 41 mins ago
Bedding Basics, Mattress Toppers, Weighted Blankets & More at Belk
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $59
Refresh your bedding basics with discounts on over 100 items. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Modern. Southern. Home. All Season Full/Queen Comforter for $55 (50% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $59 or more.
