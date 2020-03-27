Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 1 hr ago
Cooks Tools 7-Piece Fridge Storage Set
$25 $60
free shipping w/ padding

If you've stocked up on food, your fridge is probably a mess. These'll help organize the chaos. The chaos in the fridge, not the chaos that is everyone at home demanding something from you... (Plus, it's about $9 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere.) Buy Now at Belk

  • Shipping adds $8.95, but pad your order just a bit and get free shipping on $25+.
  • 2 wide drawers, 2 narrow drawers, 1 beverage bin, 1 egg drawer with lid
  • dishwasher safe
