That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in several colors (Multi pictured).
- Get an extra 10% off if you choose in-store pickup.
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- BPA free
- 2.3-qt. capacity
- includes rectangular glass casserole dish w/ lid & insulated carrier case
-
Expires in 9 hr
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on drying racks, beverage dispensers, blenders, knife sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
Save on a variety of kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and other assorted doodads and whatnots, including waffle irons, hand mixers, utensils, and more. Buy Now at Belk
- Take an extra 10% off with in-store pickup where available. Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
Sharp discounts on over 200 items, including knife sets, kitchen shears, and sharpeners. Shop Now at Abt
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Home items start as low as $2, women's clothing at around $3, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup to get an extra 10% off. Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- 4" diameter
- nonstick surface
- removal tool
Apply code "LOVESTYLE" to get extra discounts on clothing and home goods, including up to an extra 65% off of Belk exclusive and national brands. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more or with a beauty item.
Save on a variety of k-cups coffee and coffeemakers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Toastmaster, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee and score the extra 10% off.
Sign In or Register