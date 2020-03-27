Personalize your DealNews Experience
If you've stocked up on pantry staples for quarantine, you run the risk of food going stale before you can eat it. These will help keep food fresh so that you can avoid wasted food and money and avoid extra trips back to the grocery store. Plus, they are $60 off. (You'd pay at least $10 more for a similar set elsewhere.) Buy Now at Belk
Prices start at $14.99, coupled with free shipping on all items in this sale, that makes for a extra savings of at least $5.99 on many items. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Save $30 on a selection of glasses. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on utensils, organizers, cutting boards, prep items, and more. Shop Now at Target
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $7 under our mention from a few days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Belk
That's $22 off and a great price for four bath towels. Buy Now at Belk
That's a $238 savings, and at $15.83 a pair, it's the best price we've seen for any Michael Kors men's pants. Buy Now at Belk
Excluding padding, that's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
