JCPenney · 56 mins ago
Cooks Stainless Steel Stockpot 3-Pack
$2 after rebate $22
pickup at JCPenney

That's over $50 off and just 83 cents per pot, although it's only available for pickup. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Use coupon code "JINGLE19" to drop it to $16.49
  • Fill out the on-page form to get a $14 JCPenney Prepaid Visa Card
  • Expires 12/5/2019
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
