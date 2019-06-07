New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Cooks Stainless Steel 21-Piece Cookware Set
$34 $100
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 21-Piece Cookware Set for $39.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops it to $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last week, $66 off, and and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 8" fry pan
  • 10" covered skillet
  • 1- and 2-quart covered saucepans
  • 4-quart covered Dutch oven
  • 13x17" roasting pan
  • steamer insert
  • measuring cups, measuring spoons, and utensils
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPNOW3 "
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen JCPenney Cooks
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register