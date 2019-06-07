New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$34 $100
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 21-Piece Cookware Set for $39.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops it to $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last week, $66 off, and and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 8" fry pan
- 10" covered skillet
- 1- and 2-quart covered saucepans
- 4-quart covered Dutch oven
- 13x17" roasting pan
- steamer insert
- measuring cups, measuring spoons, and utensils
Details
Comments
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks 5.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer
$48 after rebate $200
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 5.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer in Black for $79.99. Apply coupon code "MPB330" to render that down to $67.99. This $20 mail-in rebate drops it to $49.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
- 700-watt heating system
- 4.4-lb max food capacity
- touchscreen control with seven pre-set menus
- 400° maximumm temperature
- automatic shutoff
- Model: 22270
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker
$15
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker in Red or Silver for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup for $3.95 to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. (Same day pickup may be available for free.) That's a buck under the lowest price we could find for a similar popcorn maker elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Makes 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- Lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Dishwasher-safe lid and measuring cap
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle
$21
pickup at JCP w/ $25
JCPenney offers the Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle for $24.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $21.24. Pad your order to over $25 to bag free in-store pickup and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cool-touch handles
- removable probe
- removable drip tray
- 1500-watt heating system
- Model: 22115
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander
$8 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander for $9.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts the price to $8.49. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Amazon · 2 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
free shipping
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-peice hostess set
Home & Cook · 2 days ago
All-Clad Open-Box Cookware Sale
Up to 71% off + 10% off
free shipping
Home & Cook continues to take up to 71% off a selection of open-box All-Clad cookware. Plus, cut an extra 10% off and bag free shipping via coupon code "PACK10". (Shipping usually adds a flat $5.95.) Shop Now Shop Now
Tips
- These items are new but will have damaged packaging. See product pages for warranty info.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
New
JCPenney · 28 mins ago
Big Mouth Toys Big Mouth Can Secret Safe
$6
pickup at JCPenney
It's the best price we could find by $5
JCPenney offers the Big Mouth Can Secret Safe in Hormel Chili or Hormel Corned Beef Hash for $7.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $6.39. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Deal ends June 6.
JCPenney · 22 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 6 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 5 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker
$10 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker in Tropical Leaves for $9.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher safe ceramic pot
- low, high, and warm temperature settings
- non-skid feet
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker
$34 $49
free ship to store pickup
JCPenney offers the Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker for $49. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts it to $34.30. Opt for free ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt heating system
- makes 1" deep and 7" round restaurant style Belgian waffles
- folding handle
- indicator light
- drip tray
