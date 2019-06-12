New
JCPenney · 45 mins ago
Cooks Speckle 12" Fry Pan
$13 $30
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Speckle 12" Fry Pan for $14.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $12.74. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
  • dishwasher-safe
  • compatible with gas and electric cooktops
  • Code "19SHOP"
  • Expires 6/12/2019
