JCPenney · 45 mins ago
$13 $30
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Speckle 12" Fry Pan for $14.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $12.74. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher-safe
- compatible with gas and electric cooktops
Details
Comments
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker
$15
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker in Red or Silver for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup for $3.95 to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. (Same day pickup may be available for free.) That's a buck under the lowest price we could find for a similar popcorn maker elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Makes 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- Lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Dishwasher-safe lid and measuring cap
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle
$21
pickup at JCP w/ $25
JCPenney offers the Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle for $24.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $21.24. Pad your order to over $25 to bag free in-store pickup and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cool-touch handles
- removable probe
- removable drip tray
- 1500-watt heating system
- Model: 22115
JCPenney · 36 mins ago
Cooks Signature 14-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set
$153 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Cooks Signature 14-Piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set for $179.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $152.99. With free shipping, that's $247 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- 8-, 10-, and 12" fry pans
- 3-quart saute with lid
- 1-, 2-, and 3-quart saucepans with lids
- 8-quart stockpot with lid
- 8-quart pasta insert
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander
$8 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander for $9.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts the price to $8.49. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Macy's · 5 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Tanga · 1 wk ago
West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker
$38
free shipping
Tanga offers the West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 25 mins ago
Grilling Traditions Wireless Grill Thermometer
$16 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Grilling Traditions Wireless Grill Thermometer for $19.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $15.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Tips
- 4 AAA batteries are required, however it's unclear whether they are included
Features
- can be used with grill or oven
- programmable
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Nike Men's Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
$19
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Mens Cotton Graphic T-Shirt in several colors (Mystic Green pictured) for $18.75. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker
$10 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker in Tropical Leaves for $9.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher safe ceramic pot
- low, high, and warm temperature settings
- non-skid feet
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker
$34 $49
free ship to store pickup
JCPenney offers the Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker for $49. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts it to $34.30. Opt for free ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt heating system
- makes 1" deep and 7" round restaurant style Belgian waffles
- folding handle
- indicator light
- drip tray
