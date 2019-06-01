JCPenney offesr the Cooks Speckle 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts it to $67.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 8" & 10" fry pans
  • 1- & 3-quart sauce pans with lids
  • 3-quart saute pan with lid
  • 5-quart stock pot with lid