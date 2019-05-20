JCPenney offers the Cooks Rotating Waffle Maker for $49. Coupon code "VALUE7" cuts it to $36.75. Opt for free ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 1,000-watt heating system
  • makes 1" deep and 7" round restaurant style Belgian waffles
  • folding handle
  • indicator light
  • drip tray