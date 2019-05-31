JCPenney offers the Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker in Red or Silver for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup for $3.95 to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. (Same day pickup may be available for free.) That's a buck under the lowest price we could find for a similar popcorn maker elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • Makes 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
  • Lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
  • Dishwasher-safe lid and measuring cap