JCPenney offers the Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle for $24.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $21.24. Pad your order to over $25 to bag free in-store pickup and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • cool-touch handles
  • removable probe
  • removable drip tray
  • 1500-watt heating system
  • Model: 22115