JCPenney · 27 mins ago
Cooks 52-Piece Stainless Cookware Set
$51 $160
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 52-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $59.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $50.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in our March mention which included a $20 mail-in rebate. Buy Now
Features
  • 8" fry pan with lid
  • 10" fry pan
  • 1- and 2-quart covered sauce pans
  • 5-quart covered dutch oven
  • stainless steel solid spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, ladle, fork, and skimmer
  • 3-quart colander
  • 3 storage bowls with lids
  • 3 canisters with lids
  • 4 measuring spoons and measuring cups
  • 16-piece flatware set (serves 4)
