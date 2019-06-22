New
JCPenney · 27 mins ago
$51 $160
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 52-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $59.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $50.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $109 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less in our March mention which included a $20 mail-in rebate. Buy Now
Features
- 8" fry pan with lid
- 10" fry pan
- 1- and 2-quart covered sauce pans
- 5-quart covered dutch oven
- stainless steel solid spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, ladle, fork, and skimmer
- 3-quart colander
- 3 storage bowls with lids
- 3 canisters with lids
- 4 measuring spoons and measuring cups
- 16-piece flatware set (serves 4)
Details
Related Offers
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker
$15
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Hot Air Popcorn Maker in Red or Silver for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup for $3.95 to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. (Same day pickup may be available for free.) That's a buck under the lowest price we could find for a similar popcorn maker elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Makes 16 cups of popcorn in 2 to 3 minutes
- Lid-mounted kernel measuring scoop
- Dishwasher-safe lid and measuring cap
JCPenney · 1 mo ago
Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle
$21
pickup at JCP w/ $25
JCPenney offers the Cooks Copper Series 10.5" x 20" Griddle for $24.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $21.24. Pad your order to over $25 to bag free in-store pickup and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cool-touch handles
- removable probe
- removable drip tray
- 1500-watt heating system
- Model: 22115
JCPenney · 4 wks ago
Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander
$8 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks Stainless Steel 5-Quart Colander for $9.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts the price to $8.49. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker
$10 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cooks 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker in Tropical Leaves for $9.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher safe ceramic pot
- low, high, and warm temperature settings
- non-skid feet
Amazon · 3 days ago
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets at Amazon
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon discounts a selection of Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets with prices starting at $4.74. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. The sizes with prices after all available discounts are listed below (Walmart matches some of these items with in-store pickup). Shop Now
Tips
- 3.5" skillet add-on item for $4.74 via an on-page, $0.25 off coupon w/ $25 purchase ($9 off)
- 8" skillet for $9.90 ($9 off)
- 9" skillet for $12.90 ($11 off)
- 10.25" skillet for $14.90 ($12 off)
- 13.25" skillet for $35.99 ($4 off)
- 15" skillet for $49.90 ($10 off)
Kohl's · 6 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
from $48 $80
free shipping w/ $75
Kohl's discounts the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker in various sizes via coupon code "HEATWAVE", as listed below. Even better, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from June 24 through 30). Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee; orders of $75 or more before discounts receive free shipping. Deal ends June 23. Shop Now
Tips
- 3-Quart for $47.99 + pickup (most charge $60)
- 6-Quart w/ $10 Kohl's Cash for $59.99 + pickup (low by $10; most charge $80)
- 8-Quart w/ $10 Kohl's Cash for $79.99 + free shipping (most charge $100)
Ends Today
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Small Appliances at Macy's
$10 after rebate
free shipping w/ $49
Macy's discounts a selection of Black + Decker and Bella small appliances for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops each to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $9 or more. That puts each item at or within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Target · 3 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney · 7 hrs ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set
from $11
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set in Solid and Print styles with prices starting from $15. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that starting price to $10.50 with all sizes and prices listed below. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
Features
- Twin for $10.50 ($40 off)
- Twin XL for $16.80 ($43 off)
- Full for $23.80 ($56 off)
- Queen for $27.30 ($73 off)
- King for $34.30 ($96 off)
- California King for $34.30 ($96 off)
JCPenney · 21 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
