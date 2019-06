JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set in Solid and Print styles with prices starting from $15. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that starting price to $10.50 with all sizes and prices listed below. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now