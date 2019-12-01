Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 19 mins ago
Cooks 52-Piece Stainless Cookware Set
$40 $60
pickup at JCPenney

That's $11 under our mention from June and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Features
  • 8" fry pan with lid
  • 10" fry pan
  • 1- and 2-quart covered sauce pans
  • 5-quart covered dutch oven
  • stainless steel solid spoon, slotted spoon, slotted turner, ladle, fork, and skimmer
  • 3-quart colander
  • 3 storage bowls with lids
  • 3 canisters with lids
  • 4 measuring spoons and measuring cups
  • 16-piece flatware set (serves 4)
  • Expires 12/1/2019
